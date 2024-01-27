“MK”: the leader of the “White Demons” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yary, was destroyed in the Northern Military District zone

In the Northern Military District zone, the Russian military destroyed the leader of the “White Demons” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the call sign Yary. About it reports “MK” with reference to obituaries.

From the obituaries published on social networks, it follows that the experienced Ukrainian nationalist Yary – Vasily Yaremko – was killed by the Russian military in the battles for Makeyevka in the Kupyansko-Limansky direction on January 25.

It is known that 50-year-old Yary also led the “White Demons” detachment, part of the nationalist “Carpathian Sich” battalion.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the nationalists the masters of Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR. He added that after the coup in 2014, Ukraine began to physically exterminate everyone who wanted normal relations with Russia.