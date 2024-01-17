The head of the Investigative Committee Bastrykin ordered to initiate a case due to a post insulting SVO fighters

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia reported that the president of the Interregional Uzbek Community “Vatandosh” Usman Baratov posted a “mocking post” on his social media page that insulted participants in the special military operation (SVO). In this regard, the chairman of the department, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to initiate a criminal case against him.

According to the Investigative Committee, Russian war correspondents drew attention to the post. It was they who complained to the investigators and asked to respond to the statements of the leader of the Uzbek diaspora in Russia.

Military correspondents discovered a meme about “roosters from the front” on Baratov’s social networks

Russian patriotic channels and military correspondents, including Yuri Kotenok, found a meme on the page of the head of the Uzbek community in Odnoklassniki on the topic of a special operation and egg prices. In your Telegram channel journalist published a screenshot of Baratov’s post dated December 16, 2023, which is accompanied by an image of poultry and the phrase “Bring back the roosters from the front.” In turn, Baratov on Tuesday, January 16, statedthat was hacked.

See also Carlos Alcaraz is pure fire Usman Baratov turned out to be not so simple. Hatred of the word “Russian” is just the tip of the iceberg. So, on Odnoklassniki he calmly posts pictures from Ukropublik with the message that the Russian army is “roosters.” Usman Baratov finds such jokes very witty. He likes them. Yuri Kotenokmilitary correspondent

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Baratov expressed dissatisfaction with the frequent use of the word “Russian” on federal television channels

In an interview project Rasstriga_doc the leader of the Uzbek diaspora expressed dissatisfaction with the frequent use of the word “Russian” in the program of general practitioner Elena Malysheva and other programs on federal television channels.

“She [Малышева] I already forgot the word Russian (…). About coronavirus: “Our Russian scientists invented it” (…). This is also wrong (…). As a citizen of Russia, this touches me. I’m not Russian (…), I’m an Uzbek, I don’t want to dissolve,” Baratov explained his position. In his opinion, what is needed is “adaptation, integration,” but not assimilation, since this is a dangerous thing that threatens the loss of roots.

He was also indignant that TV presenters began to call the Russian passport Russian, and not Russian.

Commenting on the statements of the Uzbek human rights activist, member of the international committee of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov statedthat the word “Russian” cannot be an insult.

“This statement is outrageous, he [Баратов] actually allows [себе] to quarrel the Russian people. Our people have developed the use of addresses to anyone over a century. And even abroad, I note, Russian citizens are not enthusiastically divided into nationalities,” the senator concluded.