While on the one hand the leader of the LGBT+ movement, Tiago Venturacalled on legislators who are well informed about what conversion therapies are and the damage they causeincluding depression and suicide deputy Luis de la Rocha from the Congress once again spoke out against the initiative that is promoted in the State Congress to prohibit this type of therapy. Just a day before, he said he knew of many cases of children with “a certain orientation”, who after going to the psychologist, today are “little men”. On these issues, it is necessary for the deputies to find out more from experts, or, with evidence, to show that what they say has a basis. The deputy has the freedom to express what he wishes, but he must also listen and value the opinions of those who are against, so that if this initiative passes, his vote is reasoned from a professional and not a personal point of view. .

THE SECURITY AUTHORITIES ARE FAILING WITH RESPECT TO guard and protect the trackers when they go out into the field to search for clandestine graves. Yesterday, while they were at a site where they found remains, some members of Warrior Hounds had to wait several hours for security support to arrive. It is inconceivable that neither the state attorney general, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, nor the state secretary of Public Security, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, have been sensitized to this issue and that they do not have experts or agents dedicated to assisting the groups of trackers. If Castañeda Camarillo passed 10 percent of the security that he brings to the scanners, they would be well protected, because apparently he brings much more security than the governor himself.

Always yes, after complaints of alleged mismanagement, of being accused of dividing the sector, in addition to the fact that he was not a farmer and that a demonstration was held against him, Régulo Terrazas resigned from the presidency of the Sinaloa Regional Livestock Union. Mario Noel Camacho, president of the Surveillance Council, who was very active for Régulo to leave office, said yesterday that they were waiting for a proposal from Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to appoint another president. Already at night it was reported that the person who will be protested this day as the new leader of the Sinaloa Regional Livestock Union will be Mario Noel Camacho.

BELIEVE IN Sinaloa the Collective for True Change, which will be directed by Rey David Sánchez Figueroa, former director of the Neighborhood Centers during the administration of Jesús Estrada Ferreiro. This movement to which the former mayor of Culiacán, Estrada Ferreiro, was invited to join, was born with the purpose of defending the interests of Morena in Sinaloa but would not belong to the official party. This new grouping is a sample of the divisions and disagreements that are taking place among the morenistas, and it is expected that more movements will be born when the distribution of the various candidacies for popular election approaches.