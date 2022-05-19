With the weight of the heat on top, which has caused the revolt of parents in several schools throughout Sinaloa, the secretary of Public Education and Culture in the entity, Graciela Domínguez, yesterday visited the northern zone, where the problem worsened. She was in El Fuerte and Ahome, municipalities in which there are plenty in the educational sector. Some late and others new, but the most unfortunate is that parents had to take over schools to demand a solution to the lack of electricity for different reasons, one of them being the theft of electrical power cables or deficiencies in the substations. The problem worsened when the children returned from vacation, which was coupled with the rise in temperatures. It was already unbearable to be in the classrooms, so parents took over the schools, demonstrated and went home to continue online classes with the promise that the problems would be solved. See if it’s true.

It was very bad the general secretary of the Union of Steering Wheel Workers in the northern zone of Sinaloa, Rigoberto Rodríguez, in the framework of the assembly that he called to agree on the date of the call that will govern the process of electing the new leadership, in the that you want to repeat. At first, he showed “bad character” by running away the journalists who came to cover the meeting. It is a sign that he is allergic to transparency, of which the organization’s dissidents accuse him. Already in the assembly, he complained to the taxi drivers that they did not have to speed up the journalists. The allegation was inevitable because that seems to be “Rigo’s” strategy to act outraged and burst the assembly under the argument that there were no conditions to follow it. He may have been right, but in the opinion of many he caused them himself. He did it to escape through the back door. With that, he raised more the indignation of the dissidents who assured that they will resume the pressure measures.

Silence This is what the mayor of El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, has saved after the complaint filed by the journalist Marcial Pompa Guillén against him for abuse of authority and threats before the State Human Rights Commission. Some say that he who is silent grants, but others say that Leyva does not want to get hooked on the subject. For now, Pompa Guillén is not only going to keep the complaint in the ECHR, but is going to go to the State Deputy Prosecutor’s Office to file a criminal lawsuit. And it is that he is acting because he did not receive an apology from Leyva, who refuses to do so. The journalist maintains that the mayor received him in his office amid insults and accusations of corruption against the union.

Let’s see what they come out with the officials of the Commission of Honor and Justice of the Ministry of Public Security in the case of the two police officers accused of stealing old iron from a patrol car. There is the perception that they side with the bosses and the police. For this reason, already some, when they know that the cases are going to be passed to that instance, are discouraged by the distrust that exists that nothing is going to happen. But since Mayor Gerardo Vargas has already established a position, perhaps now the thorn is removed. Seeing is believing.