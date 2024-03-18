The Investigative Committee completed the case against the ex-head of terrorists for an attempt on the life of security forces

Investigators have completed the investigation into the case against the leader of the terrorist community, Magomedemin Baybutov, accused of preparing attacks on security forces. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

Baybutov is also charged with articles of participation in and leadership of a terrorist community.

According to the department, in 2013, in the colony of Kalmykia, where the defendant was serving his sentence, a native of Dagestan, Shakhban Gasanov, created a terrorist community. It included one hundred convicts, including Baybutov.

In 2015, the community leader was released. He declared himself an amir in Dagestan and was liquidated during an attack on police officers in Khasavyurt. Then Baybutov took over the leadership of the terrorist community in the colony. Its tasks included the involvement of new members, their recruitment and training in religious norms for subsequent assistance to terrorists.

In mid-December 2019, law enforcement officers stopped Baybutov’s activities and brought him to criminal charges. In this regard, the defendant decided to take revenge and attack an investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the RF IC for the North Caucasus Federal District and an investigator of the Federal Security Service of Russia for Kalmykia. To do this, in September 2021, he persuaded a cellmate preparing for release to deal with the investigator and detective for a reward. The plan was exposed by law enforcement officers.

