The general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, has criticized the drift of the party in the province of León after the Leonese socialists supported this Wednesday a motion in favor of creating a new autonomy for León, Zamora and Salamanca that had presented by a Leonese party. In a statement, Tudanca attacks what he criticizes as the twists and turns of the Leonese socialists in recent weeks: “When you open a door, you should know where it leads. I would not like to think that the decision is not considered or only seeks to make noise and deceive and frustrate the people of León,” said the regional leader, who has maintained disagreements with his formation in León in recent months.

After several days of spreading ambiguous comments in public appearances and on social media, the leader of the opposition has made his position more clear this Friday, against the motion approved by the Leonese Provincial Council and promoted by the party Unión del Pueblo Leonés (UPL). Tudanca, of Burgos origin but settled in León for family reasons, stresses that he knows the vindictive drive of the territory of the former Kingdom of León and the regionalist sentiment, which he does not downplay, but places it after other problems that he understands as more pressing. “Deindustrialization, aging and youth exodus, even though they are general, are much more serious,” said the socialist, who nevertheless recognizes that “there are historical elements, a language and a culture of their own that have not been sufficiently attended to and protected.”

Leonese nationalism is a movement that has taken hold in León and, citing historical and socio-economic reasons, claims its separation from Castile, considering that a single community for Castile and León harms the interests of the territory of the Leonese kingdom. The initiative approved this Wednesday joins other similar motions, such as those adopted by several Leonese municipalities in 2019, also with socialist support.

For the Socialist Secretary General, the fundamental problem in León is “the PP and its management”. “The cause, I am clear, is the successive PP governments in the Junta de Castilla y León in recent years”, says Tudanca at the beginning of his statement, in which he insists on blaming the regional Executive of the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco: “Whatever the territorial distribution, nothing will change if power remains in the hands of the corrupt right, both political and media”.

Tudanca says he understands the demands of some people from León: “I have all my understanding and empathy with the people of León. But that is not enough. I know that this feeling is not new. It has existed since the beginning of democracy. It exists throughout society and in all parties. It existed, in fact, when the mayor of León [José Antonio Diez, PSOE] He alone began this process and there were those who wanted to remove him from the candidacy,” says Tudanca, since the party apparatus did not like Díez’s initiative.

The regional leader has asked for reflection on the methods used to separate León from Castilla y León. “It is true that, when one opens a door, one should know where it leads. I would not like to think that the decision is not well thought out or is only intended to make noise and deceive and frustrate the people of León. It would be very irresponsible, because the aspiration to have another autonomous community is in the hearts of many people of León,” he acknowledged.

The controversy between Tudanca and the PSOE in León has a long history of confrontations. Last February, the socialist leader removed Nuria Rubio from her position as spokesperson, which provoked criticism from the party in León. The provincial PSOE demanded that the regional PSOE “respect the decisions and autonomy of the party and stop interfering in the work of parliamentarians.” Rubio was a defender of the provincial secretary of the PSOE in León, Javier Alfonso Cendón, who is also very close to the number three of the party at federal level, Santos Cerdán. “For the socialists in León, this is a failure that does not respond to political interests and much less to the benefit of the province,” they wrote in a public message. Cendón, during that confrontation, urged the regional secretary to “dedicate himself to being in opposition and defending the Government.” There were also differences over the appointment a few months ago of the new Government delegate in Castilla y León, Nicanor Sen, who is less close to Tudanca.

Finally, Tudanca assures that, as with any internal decision, the membership will have to vote on how to proceed.

