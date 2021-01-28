The leader of the far-right group Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio. CAROL GUZY / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO / Europa Press

He denies it. However, a former prosecutor and a transcript of federal court records dated 2014 claim that Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was a confidant of both the FBI and local law enforcement after being arrested in 2012. “I don’t know anything about that,” Tarrio told Reuters last Tuesday after the agency published the exclusive. “I don’t remember any of that,” he insisted

What Tarrio says he does not remember is the agreement to which, according to three different sources, the leader of the far-right group arrived with the Miami prosecutor’s office to reduce his sentence from 30 months to 16 for fraud in exchange for working as an infiltrated informant in cases that resulted in the arrest of more than a dozen people in processes related to drugs, gambling and human trafficking. Tarrio says, however, that federal fraud charges for the sale of stolen diabetes supplies that he offered below market value were reduced because he and other defendants arrested at the same time helped investigators in the case to “clarify ”Doubts about that summary, but that never helped in inquiries to convict others.

Tarrio’s statement clashes flat with the statements of his defense attorney, the prosecutor, FBI agents and the minutes of the process carried out in 2014. The judge in the case, Joan Lenard, assured that Tarrio “provided substantial assistance in the investigation and accusation of other persons related to criminal activities ”. The former prosecutor in the case, Vanessa Singh Johannes, told Reuters she was surprised that the defendant she convicted of fraud now plays a central role in the violent extremist movement that sought to prevent Joe Biden’s victory from being certified in Congress. “I knew he was a scammer,” declared Johannes, “but had no reason to imagine that he was also a terrorist.”

The defense attorney for the leader of the Proud Boys, Jeffrey Feiler, then assured in court – and this is reflected in the minutes – that his client had been infiltrated in several investigations, one of them related to the sale of steroids, the other to the sale of wholesale of narcotics prescriptions and a third whose objective was to unmask human traffickers. His own attorney defined Tarrio as a “prolific” informant.

Born in Miami, it is not very clear whether in 1984 or 1985, Tarrio defined himself as Afro-Cuban and has been the most visible face of the ultra-right-only group for boys to whom Trump appealed during a presidential election debate to “go back and wait.” Trump did not condemn the incendiary far-right rhetoric that the Proud Boys proclaimed. The Proud Boys describe themselves as “Western macho” fed up with apologizing for political correctness and dismissing their ties to white supremacism. However, the FBI classifies them as an “extremist group with ties to white nationalism” and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the reference institution in the study of extremism in the United States, includes it in the list of groups of hatred of the country.

“From the first day, he was the one who wanted to talk to the authorities, he wanted to clear his name, he wanted to close what happened to be able to continue with his life,” one of the prosecutors in the case told the judge at the hearing in which Tarrio pleaded guilty. According to court documents, after hearing arguments from the prosecution and testimonies from FBI agents and police, the judge agreed to cut Tarrio’s sentence from 30 to 16 months. There is no evidence that Tarrio has cooperated with authorities since then.

Based in Miami, the far-right activist traveled to Washington to participate in pro-Trump rallies and intervened in rallies protesting the election result and accusing Democrats of fraud, denying Joe Biden’s victory. Just the day before Trump’s assault on the Capitol, Tarrio was detained as soon as he arrived in Washington and was forced to leave the city on charges of property destruction after stealing from a Methodist Church a flag with the motto of Black Lives Matter, which subsequently burned. When he was arrested, the leader of the Proud Boys was in possession of two illegal magazines for a high-caliber weapon that allows it to contain additional bullets. Tarrio will only be able to return to the nation’s capital to face a judge on June 8.