In Belarus, until November 8, the arrest of a member of the presidium of the coordination council of the opposition Maria Kolesnikova, who was taken into custody on September 9, was extended.

As reported RBK-Ukraine, lawyer Kolesnikova Lyudmila Kazak stated that the arrest was extended due to the fact that Kolesnikova was charged with seizing power.

“Now, according to the term, it turns out that the guards are elected for two months. That is, she succeeds, from September 8 to November 8 she is, it is authorized“, – said the Kazak.

She also said that Kolesnikova’s arrest could be further extended in the future if deemed necessary.

Earlier it was reported that the state of health of the arrested Maria Kolesnikova deteriorated sharply – in the pre-trial detention center she developed a strong allergy to dust.

53

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter