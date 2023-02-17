Kovtun, leader of the Primorsky Partisans gang sentenced to 25 years for murder, died in the NVO zone

One of the leaders of the Primorsky Partisans gang, Alexander Kovtun, who was sentenced to 25 years for killing law enforcement officers, died while performing a combat mission in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). GTRK reports. “News. Primorye”.

In the colony, the prisoner signed a contract with the Wagner private military company (PMC) and went to the NVO zone. On January 29, 2023, while performing a combat mission, he died, the details of his death are unknown.

The Primorsky Partisans gained notoriety after the murders of police officers in the Primorsky Territory in 2010. The members of the group thus committed retribution for crimes allegedly committed by law enforcement officers. Gang leader Andrei Suhorada committed suicide during his arrest on June 11, 2010. As a result, his accomplices Alexander Kovtun and Vladimir Ilyutikov appeared before the court. In May 2018, after the third trial, they were jailed for 25 years each, the rest of the gang received from eight to 23 years.