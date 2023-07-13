Two days after Vox did not support the investiture of Fernando López Miras and started the counter for an electoral repetition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo traveled to Murcia this Wednesday to support his territorial leader and raise the pressure against the formation of Santiago Abascal . And he did it accompanied by José María Aznar, one of the two leaders of the party together with Mariano Rajoy and the one who managed, in his day, to unite everything that was to the right of the PP. The two, together with the main victim, launched invective against Vox and warned Abascal and his circle that if they continue to block the re-election of López Miras “they will pay for it at the polls.” “I ask that irresponsibility cease and that we make the change that the citizens have asked of us,” said the Galician leader.

For Feijóo, the far-right party is an “ally” of ‘sanchismo’, despite the fact that the popular ones have sealed two coalition governments with them in Extremadura and the Valencian Community. “If they want to continue demonstrating that they have the same interests, let them do it, and if they also want the ‘Sanchista’ government to continue, let them say so,” he said before a dedicated audience, which received him shouting ‘Feijóo a la Moncloa’ .

The former president of the Xunta expressed his solidarity with his baron, who assured that he makes his own decisions without orders from Genoa. “In the PP of Murcia, the PP of Murcia rules and not the people of the national PP,” Feijóo said about López Miras’s decision not to give in to the claims of Vox that he was asking to enter the regional government and an “unassumable” programmatic agreement. for the popular

Related news



Abascal’s party has become the enemy to beat eleven days before the generals and the call for a useful vote has become his rallying cry for the remainder of the campaign. Feijóo asks the voters who four years ago elected Vox to promote “a solid, focused and reformist government” and repeat, if possible, the absolute majority of Aznar in 2000.

Useful vote, in the center



The Moncloa candidate warned that there are multiple voting options for Pedro Sánchez to stay in Moncloa, starting with “voting for the ‘Sanchista Party'”. He also “vote for Sumar, which is a group of subtractions of people who have gotten angry with Podemos”; thirdly “vote for Esquerra, EH Bildu and Puigdemont”; and finally, at the same level, “to those who want the PP to govern, but who do not vote for the PP”, alluding to Vox.

Aznar also pressed Abascal’s formation and assured that if he continues “putting sticks in the wheels” he will be wrong, because the sticks “are going to fall off.” The former Prime Minister insisted that “this is not the time to put sticks in the wheels but to push towards a victory for the PP” and warned that only the useful vote will guarantee the end of ‘sanchismo’.

It is enough for the popular in Murcia that those of Abascal abstain. López Miras was left on May 28 just two seats from the absolute majority, with 43% of the votes. A ‘déjà vu’ of what can happen if Feijóo does not achieve that “sufficient majority” on July 23 that he longs for so as not to depend on other parties. “The only useful vote to throw out Sánchez de la Moncloa is that of Feijóo,” said López Miras, who warned that there may be someone who votes for Vox “thinking of throwing out Sánchez and then voting with him to prevent a PP government ».