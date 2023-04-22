The PP candidate for the presidency of Castilla-La Mancha, Paco Núñez (left), greets the president of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, this Saturday at a PP event in Toledo. Angeles Visdomine (EFE)

The president of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha and candidate for the presidency of the community, Paco Núñez, has applauded this Saturday the bill that regulates the irrigated areas of five municipalities located north of the Doñana Forest Crown promoted by the Andalusian government of Juanma Moreno. “What you are doing in Doñana is keeping your word, thinking about Andalusian farmers, working for water to be an element of progress and avoiding wars that lead nowhere. That is what I want to do in Castilla-La Mancha ”, he stated in an act in Toledo in which he was supported by Moreno himself.

“That is the path, to regularize irregular situations and work on a national water agreement, which brings prosperity, employment and opportunities. With me in the Palace of Fuensalida [sede del Ejecutivo regional en Castilla-La Mancha] you will have an ally to talk about water from the investments”, he asserted.

Núñez’s words come after Moreno opened on Friday to modify the bill on irrigation in Doñana in what the European Commission asks him to change after successive warnings from Brussels about possible non-compliance with the environmental standards of the EU. The plan has also been questioned by scientists and by the central executive.

The Andalusian president assured in Madrid that the project to legalize irrigated areas on the outskirts of the natural park “is susceptible to modifications and changes”, while his Minister for the Environment, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, will ask the European commissioner for the branch, in a meeting next week, to convey to you what the Community Executive disagrees with, to study it and modify it as the case may be.

This was the first time that the Andalusian Government opened the door to rectify the legislative project on Doñana. The change in discourse came after the European Commissioner for the Environment warned in writing on Thursday that the Andalusian regulations could “infringe” European legislation on environmental protection, and reiterated that, as “guardian of the treaties” , the European Executive could employ “all possible means”. In other words, going so far as to request heavy fines if the plans go ahead, as contained in a parliamentary response to a question from Socialist MEPs. After days of tug of war with the Government, the Andalusian Executive yesterday opened up to the possibility of rectifying its plan for Doñana.

Moreno covers Núñez

At this Saturday’s event, Moreno supported Núñez, whom he defined as a “brave” man who knows how to make “difficult decisions” from “a big heart that will bring fresh air to a flawed policy.” In this scenario, Moreno has said about the Castilian-Manchego that he has an “ambitious” project for the region, “reformist and important.” He has been convinced of the victory of both Núñez in the region and Carlos Velázquez, the PP candidate in the city of Toledo, and has assured that the projects of both will come to change things. Although he has stressed that he has known Núñez for a long time, —despite the “exuberant youth” of both, as he has joked—, he has indicated that in recent years they have strengthened ties.

After reviewing the political career of Paco Núñez, he has defended that “he meets all the requirements to succeed and generate enthusiasm on May 28”, something of which he has been “convinced”. “In five weeks there will be a change brought about from illusion, hope, for all the citizens of Castilla-La Mancha. Paco transmits illusion, confidence, and without confidence you can not advance ”, he has abounded.

Núñez was involved in a controversy on Friday after the PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha accused him of receiving “immoral and possibly illegal” charges as an autonomous deputy. Núñez addressed the president of the Cortes to acknowledge that he charged supplements for traveling to plenary sessions as if he lived in Almansa (Albacete), 328 kilometers from the seat of Parliament, Toledo, the city in which he claims to have lived since January of this 2023.

The controversy arose after the publication of The world that Núñez has received, according to a calculation by that newspaper, 14,560 euros in locomotion for attending plenary sessions so far this legislature, despite the fact that he has an official car and that, in addition, he lives in Toledo, the capital and headquarters of the regional courts, and not in Almansa (Albacete), the place of residence that he had reported after taking office as a deputy.