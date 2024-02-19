The head of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, called for the overthrow of the “clique” of the country’s President Emmanuel Macron. He wrote about this on his microblog on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“The sleeping people must urgently wake up and drive out the clique in power, which is turning the country into the third world in the interests of the globalist oligarchy,” his publication says.

Philippot also recalled the recent controversial actions of the French government. For example, Paris allocated another €3 billion to Kyiv and at the same time introduced fees for additional vocational training. In addition, the French government invited Cuban doctors to the country's hospitals, the politician notes.

Prior to this, on February 16, France committed to providing up to €3 billion in additional military assistance to Kyiv in 2024. In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky signed a bilateral agreement on security guarantees. The agreement, signed for a period of 10 years, will cover the supply of military equipment to Ukraine, the training of soldiers, and the strengthening of the country's defense industry.

A day earlier, Filippo expressed the opinion that the French-Ukrainian security agreement, if signed, would lead to even greater involvement of Paris in the Ukrainian conflict.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.