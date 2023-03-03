The head of the Left Party in the German Bundestag, Dietmar Bartsch, sharply criticized the German government for militant sentiments. Also during the speech, the politician called for an early peace talks. This became known on Thursday, March 2.

According to the politician, anyone who wants to end the conflict in Ukraine is also not a “Putinversteher” (Putinversteher. – someone who understands Russian President Vladimir Putin) or a “peace talker”.

“Whoever demands ceasefire negotiations wants to end the death and suffering in Ukraine and wants to prevent nuclear escalation,” Bartsch said, speaking after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In addition, the leader of the “Left” stressed that the inability to express other opinions and points of view harms democracy in Germany. Barch noted that everyone who opposes the transfer of tanks to Kyiv and who calls for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is accused of sympathy and friendship with Russia.

The politician also mentioned the statement of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, who said that German weapons supposedly “help save people’s lives.”

“I wish all of us a little more thoughtfulness <…> At the moment we are seeing the opposite: discussions about a tank coalition, demands for hundreds of billions for the Bundeswehr,” Barch stressed, noting the urgent need for a common peace initiative in Europe.

Earlier, on March 1, Dietmar Bartsch called on Germany and European countries to unite in order to jointly promote a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. He praised the efforts of Olaf Scholz and a number of German politicians to maintain contacts with Vladimir Putin, but stressed that this was not enough.

On February 25, a rally of thousands took place in the center of Berlin, the participants of which opposed the supply of weapons to Ukraine by Western countries. The protesters demanded that Olaf Scholz immediately stop the escalation of the conflict. The protesters also called for a diplomatic settlement of the confrontation.

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Turkey. Later, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. On October 4, Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations. At the same time, Russia did not refuse negotiations.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this move will only lead to “intensifying tensions and escalating.” In addition, it was noted that the supplied military equipment would not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct an offensive and would become a legitimate target for the RF Armed Forces.