Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of the far-right group Oath Keepers (Guardians of the Oath), a kind of ultra paramilitary militia, has been sentenced this Thursday to 18 years in prison for the assault on the Capitol, the highest sentence imposed so far. Both he and his lieutenant Kelly Meggs were found guilty of seditious conspiracy and for the mobilization of supporters of Donald Trump who did not admit the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and tried to forcibly prevent the peaceful transition of power and maintain illegally put Donald Trump in power.

In statements made before the judge handed down his sentence, Rhodes has described himself as a “political prisoner” and has said that his only crime is to oppose those who are “destroying” the country, according to AP. Judge Amit Mehta has told him, in a very harsh intervention: “You, sir, represent a continuous threat and danger to this country, to the republic and to the very fabric of our democracy.” “The moment he is released, whenever it is, he will be ready to take up arms against his government,” he added. The sentence has been handed down in the building of the federal courts in Washington, just a few hundred meters from the Capitol.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Amit Mehta accepted the prosecutors’ request to apply increased sentences for “terrorism”, arguing that the Oath Keepers tried to influence the government through “intimidation or coercion”. In previous rulings, the judges had rejected that request from the Department of Justice.

The jury found Rhodes and Meggs guilty in December of last year in the first sedition convictions for the assault on the Capitol. After those have followed others. Four other members of the same group were found guilty of seditious conspiracy in January, and four members of the Proud Boys were also convicted of seditious conspiracy earlier this month, including its president, Enrique Tarrio.

The jury, made up of 12 members, had been deliberating for three days since the end of a trial that lasted almost two months. The Prosecutor’s Office accused the leader of the Oath Keepers of being willing to take up arms to keep Trump as president in the most important trial of all those held to date for that episode, both for the charges presented and for the identity of the judges. . Rhodes entered restricted Capitol grounds, but not the building. He stayed outside coordinating activities while many of his group members went into paramilitary formation.

Rhodes and Meggs were also found guilty of obstructing official proceedings and tampering with documents and proceedings. Three other members of the Oath Keepers were acquitted of sedition, but found guilty of various other offences, including obstruction of official procedure and tampering with documents and procedures.

During the trial, the prosecutor argued that the Oath Keepers leader and other members of his militia had firearms in a Virginia hotel on January 6, 2021, and were willing to use them. The defendants denied the charges, but the prosecution showed recordings in which Rhodes regretted not having brought his weapons to the assault on the Capitol and said that he could have hung the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, especially hated from a lamppost. by the ultra-rightists.

After agreeing to go to Washington on Jan. 6 through apps with encrypted communications, the Oath Keepers organized themselves into teams that were ready and willing to use force and transport firearms and ammunition to Washington, according to the Department. of Justice. They recruited members and affiliates, organized training to teach and learn paramilitary combat tactics, and brought paramilitary equipment, weapons, and supplies—including knives, batons, camouflage combat uniforms, vests, helmets, eye protection, and radio equipment—to Capitol Hill; stormed and attempted to seize control of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an effort to prevent, hinder, and delay the certification of electoral college voting.

Rhodes, 58, the son of a Marine who began his career as a paratrooper, graduated with a brilliant degree in political science from the University of Nevada and later studied law at the elite Yale University. He founded the Oath Keepers in 2009 and organized them as an extreme right-wing militia to defend themselves against alleged abuses by the federal government after the attacks of September 11, 2001. The presence of its armed members in an intimidating attitude became common at political and demonstrations and their leader, who wears an eyepatch covering the glass eye he has had since accidentally shooting himself in the face with his own gun, has become the face of the militia.

