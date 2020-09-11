“He performs soccer very properly. He is already a footballer. Will probably be this yr or the following, however he’s going to be a Second or First Division participant “. These have been the phrases of Miroslav Djukic final March, per week earlier than the confinement. The reality is that the Serbian didn’t guess on him to the extent that his phrases pointed however now the chance comes. José Gragera is the chief of the brand new batch of Mareo and is named to be the youth squad with the best prominence this season.

“Stress? None. The stress doesn’t exist,” he says. Gragera, a burly midfielder of 186 centimeters and solely 20 years outdated pointing to possession within the new Sporting. This 20-year-old from Gijón says he feels “snug” with the brand new coach, David Gallego. “His concepts are fairly much like what I consider soccer; I’m pleased with how he’s transmitting the message,” he says whereas assuming the position that the technicians wish to give him within the course that’s about to start.

A lot in order that he doesn’t rule out the concept of ​​additionally taking part in with the subsidiary. “I’m ready to play the place it’s wanted,” he says, though he remembers that he wish to “contribute as a lot as potential to the primary crew”. José Gragera sees himself this season “coaching to the utmost to have the ability to compete and struggle for a spot within the eleven”.

These phrases from Djukic weren’t mirrored in Gragera’s participation with the primary crew within the final month and a half of final season. “It was an atypical finish due to the entire COVID concern. I used to be ready to play minutes, however the coach determined that different folks needed to play. I needed to expertise one other a part of soccer. It was an apprenticeship “mentioned the midfielder.

Now he focuses on his contribution to the brand new challenge with the concept of ​​complying with what the coach asks of him: “Let me be myself, have persistence and work how i’m doing. That these of us who come from the subsidiary contribute that vitality and power to interrupt down the door. “

José Gragera has performed 5 video games with the primary crew up to now rojiblanco. He made his debut towards Cádiz, within the final sport of the 2018-19 League, led by José Alberto López, with whom he performed one other sport, in Miranda de Ebro, final season. Djukic aligned him within the final three of the final championship, wherein he solely began within the final one.