Maryland.- Miguel Angel Coria Diazalias “Reaper”, alleged leader of the criminal group Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), this Saturday, was sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiring for said transnational criminal enterprise.

The 41-year-old Salvadoran He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and heroin; and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

A federal jury convicted Coria Diaz on those charges on November 23, 2021 after a four-week trial.

Read more: Teenager kills his ex-girlfriend’s father after harassing her with more than 300 messages in England

Miguel Angel Coria Diazalso know as reaperreported directly to the main leaders of the gang in El Salvador and was responsible for implementing MS-13’s program of violence and intimidation on the East Coast, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.

“As members of the MS-13, Coria Diaz and his accomplices were ruthless and showed no respect for human life in extorting money from innocent people, tampering with witnesses, and ordering a murder over a drug dispute,” said Steven M. Danton, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Field Office in Washington.

MS-13 is a transnational gang composed primarily of immigrants or descendants of El Salvador.

The branches or “cliques” of MS-13, one of the largest street gangs in the United States, They operate throughout Maryland, including Frederick, Anne Arundel, Prince George, and Montgomery counties.

According to evidence presented at the four-week trial, between 2015 and 2018, Coria Diaz and co-defendant Junior Noe Alvarado-Requinto controlled and operated the MS-13 cabal Sailors Locos Silverbushes Westside (SLSW or “Sailors”) through a pattern of organized crime activity, including murder, extortion, drug trafficking, money laundering, money and witness tampering.

The evidence showed that the Sailors Clique ran a protection scheme in and around its base of operations in Langley Park, Maryland, and extorted local immigrant-run businesses by charging them “rent” for the privilege of operating in the “territory” of the MS-13.

Read more: Man sentenced for letting his girlfriend die and videotaping his agony in Spain

The clique of sailors also trafficked in illegal drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, as well. omitted acts of violence against suspected rival gang members, as well as against its own members for violating gang rules.