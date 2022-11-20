The human rights activist led the protests against the military dictatorship in Argentina, and her fight made it possible to clarify many of the disappearances that occurred during the so-called Dirty War. At 93, Bonafini had become an icon of the world left, whose leaders mourned her death.

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández was in charge of reporting on the death of Bonafini, who had been admitted to the Italian Hospital of La Plata since October 10, for check-ups for “chronic non-communicable conditions,” according to the information she provided. the institution.

Dearest Hebe, Mother of Plaza de Mayo, world symbol of the fight for Human Rights, pride of Argentina. God called you on the day of National Sovereignty… it should not be a coincidence. Just thank you and always. pic.twitter.com/TVUfmywmAi — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) November 20, 2022



Bonafini received authorization from his doctors on November 10 to participate in the traditional Thursday round of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in front of the Palacio de la Moneda.

The Argentine government decreed three days of mourning after the death of Bonafini, whose fight allowed to establish the identity of more than 100 babies taken from young mothers, victims of imprisonment, forced disappearance and extrajudicial executions during the seven years of the Argentine dictatorship.

A fight that transcended the initial objective

Two of Bonafini’s sons are among the missing from that period. Her fate was never clarified, like that of many of the 30,000 leftist militants, academics, and dissidents who vanished without a trace during the dictatorship, and whose parents joined the organization Madres de la Plaza de Mayo.







03:19

Dressed in white scarves, they tried to draw attention to the human rights violations committed by the dictatorship.

Following the end of that regime, Bonafini became actively engaged in efforts to establish accountability and bring to justice the perpetrators of crimes against humanity.

Later, he was also linked to various movements promoting social justice and approached leaders of the world left such as the late former president of Venezuela Hugo Chávez, the former presidents of Bolivia Evo Morales and of Ecuador, Evo Morales, and Fernández herself. .







02:06

From recognition to controversy

These relationships made her an icon of progressive movements, but also a controversial character, due to her expressions of praise for controversial figures such as Che Guevara or Fidel Castro, or her celebration of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 in New York.

“I felt that there were many peoples at that moment that were happy and I felt that the blood of so many at that moment was avenged,” he said at that time.

In 2011, his image was tarnished by a corruption scandal, when he was accused of diverting 13 million dollars that he received for the construction of affordable housing.

The association founded by Bonafini reported in a statement that, in accordance with the wishes of the activist, her ashes will be deposited in the scene of all her struggles: Plaza de Mayo.

With EFE and Reuters