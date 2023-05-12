Friday, May 12, 2023, 10:10



The PP will not make use of municipal spaces and resources during the electoral campaign and this was signed in writing before a notary public by the popular candidate for the municipal elections, José Ángel Alfonso. “We do not want to cause any expense and we will go out to do the door-to-door, with the aim of meeting our neighbors,” said the head of the PP list. He added that, “as I consider that the program must be fulfilled in its entirety, I raise my commitment to the public through a declaration that the more than 300 proposals that we have will be fulfilled,” he stressed in the presence of the notary Ernesto Ruiz. Alfonso urged the rest of the candidates to do the same.

The electoral program of the PP, as explained by its leader, “has been prepared after numerous meetings with the associative, neighborhood and business fabric, and contains 308 specific proposals. Thus, it addresses seven transversal axes with the most important issues, such as citizen security, economy, opportunities, social welfare, health and quality of life.

They also highlight initiatives for the urban development of the municipality and to achieve a “transparent administration, at the height of what we are, the fourth most important municipality in the Region of Murcia,” Alfonso insisted during the signing before a notary of his program.

“We want to offer concrete solutions to the problems that most affect citizens,” said the popular candidate. He added that “the program that we are presenting today is realistic, ambitious and we are convinced that we can carry it out if we have the trust of the neighbours.”