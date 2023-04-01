The leader of the group “The leg has cramped!” Pokrovsky called hype the inclusion of his name in the list of foreign agents

The leader of the rock group “Nogu brought down!” Maxim Pokrovsky (recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation) reacted to the inclusion of his name in the list of foreign agents, calling what was happening “hype”. He wrote about this on his Instagram page. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“Popularity 2023, God forgive me! I’m all over the news. Please note, I didn’t order this “hype,” the musician wrote, commenting on his new status.

He also recalled that the case of discrediting the Armed Forces (AF), initiated against him, was terminated a few days ago.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Justice of Russia included the leader of the group “Nogu brought down!” to the register of foreign agents. It is noted that Pokrovsky openly spoke in support of Ukraine and took part in raising funds in support of it, and also interacted with foreign structures.