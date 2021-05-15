Musician Yevgeny Milkovsky, leader of the Ukrainian rock group Nerves, took part in a brawl in the center of Moscow. The video recording of the incident was published by the TV channel “360”.

The recording shows the musician arguing with a man in a suit at the entrance to one of the bars on Novoslobodskaya Street. After that, a fight broke out between them.

The manager of the Nerva collective Daria said that she was not aware of what had happened. She stressed that everything is fine with the band’s frontman.

The Nerva collective was founded by Milkovsky in 2010. The group’s discography includes seven studio albums.