The leader of the group “Beasts” Roman Bilyk staged a brawl in a Samara bar, reported on May 23 in the Telegram channel “112”.

According to eyewitnesses, Bilyk arrived in a state of intoxication at the 8bit establishment, and there he had a skirmish with bar visitors.

The musician behaved aggressively and invited the guys to go outside and sort it out. The bar administrators called security and Bilyk was taken away.

