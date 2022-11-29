Sedition. The criminal classification of the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 has taken a qualitative leap this Tuesday. A jury in Washington has convicted two members of the far-right group Oath Keepers (Guardians of the Oath), a kind of ultra-paramilitary militia, of seditious conspiracy for the mobilization of supporters of Donald Trump who did not admit the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections. That crime alone is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Those sentenced are Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of the group, and his lieutenant Kelly Meggs, also found guilty on other charges. The specific sentences will be handed down by the judge on a date to be determined, but they will foreseeably become the most serious imposed for the assault on the headquarters of Congress.

The 12-member jury has been deliberating for three days since the end of a trial that has lasted nearly two months. The prosecution accused the leader of the Oath Keepers of being willing to take up arms to keep Trump as president in the most important trial of all those held for that episode, both for the charges presented and for the identity of the judges.

Rhodes, 57, the son of a Marine who began his career as a paratrooper, graduated with a brilliant degree in political science from the University of Nevada and later studied law at the elite Yale University. He founded the Oath Keepers in 2009 and organized them as an extreme right-wing militia to defend themselves against alleged abuses by the federal government after the attacks of September 11, 2001. The presence of its armed members in an intimidating attitude became common at political and demonstrations and their leader, who wears an eyepatch covering the glass eye he has had since accidentally shooting himself in the face with his own gun, has become the face of the militia.

There were three charges of sedition against Rhodes himself: one, for trying to prevent the peaceful transition of power and illegally keeping Donald Trump in power; another, for planning to prevent the certification of Biden’s victory, and the third, for trying to hinder the inauguration of members of Congress on January 6. He has been found guilty of the first and acquitted of the second.

Rhodes and Meggs, 53, have also been found guilty of obstruction of an official procedure and tampering with documents and procedures, two crimes that also admit maximum sentences of up to 20 years each. Meggs will also be convicted of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to prevent an official from carrying out her duties, bringing her maximum sentence to 86 years, compared to Rhodes’ cap of 60 years. Three other members of the Oath Keepers who have sat in the dock in this trial have been acquitted of sedition, but found guilty of various other offences, including obstruction of official procedure and tampering with documents and procedures, with which can also be sentenced to very severe penalties, of a maximum of 40, 46 and 56 years.

Until now, the most serious sentence had been imposed on Thomas Webster, a former New York police officer, who was filmed attacking a police officer with a metal flagpole on the day of the assault on the Capitol. He was found guilty of various crimes in May by a popular jury and in September he received the sentence: 10 years in prison.

In the previous sentences, isolated actions of the assault on the Capitol on January 6 had been condemned, while the crime of sedition implies an organized action. The charge of seditious conspiracy punishes two or more persons conspiring “to overthrow, overthrow, or destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to make war on it, or to oppose its authority by force, or to impede, hinder, or delay by the enforce the execution of any law of the United States, or forcibly seize, take, or possess any property of the United States against its authority,” according to Section 2.384 of the US Penal Code.

Despite the mix of convictions and acquittals, the jury’s ruling is a triumph for the Justice Department, led by its attorney general, Merrick Garland. Garland has celebrated the ruling in a statement: “The Department of Justice is committed to holding those criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy on January 6, 2021. The prosecutors and agents on this case worked tirelessly, with extraordinary skill, and in the best traditions of the Department,” he said. saying. For his part, FBI Director Christopher Wray added: “As this case demonstrates, breaking the law in an attempt to undermine the functioning of American democracy will not be tolerated.”

During the trial, the prosecutor has maintained that the leader of the Oath Keepers and other members of his militia had firearms in a Virginia hotel on January 6, 2021 and were willing to use them. The defendants denied the charges, but the prosecution showed recordings in which Rhodes regretted not having brought his weapons to the assault on the Capitol and said that he could have hung the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, especially hated from a lamppost. by the ultra-rightists.

According to the Justice Department’s account, following the November 3, 2020 presidential election, Rhodes, Meggs, and many other members of the Oath Keepers began conspiring to forcibly oppose the legal transfer of presidential power. Since the end of December 2020, they have agreed through private and encrypted communications applications to travel to Washington around January 6, 2021, the date of Biden’s election certification.

Clashes with the police during the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Shannon Stapleton (Reuters)

They organized themselves into teams that were ready and willing to use force and transport firearms and ammunition to Washington; recruited members and affiliates, organized training to teach and learn paramilitary combat tactics, and brought paramilitary equipment, weapons, and supplies to Capitol Hill—including knives, batons, camouflaged combat uniforms, tactical vests with plates, helmets, eye protection, and protective gear. radio-; stormed and attempted to seize control of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an effort to prevent, hinder, and delay the certification of electoral college voting.

Rhodes entered restricted Capitol grounds, but not the building, according to the prosecution. He stayed outside coordinating activities while many of his group members went into paramilitary formation. The Justice Department says other members of the Oath Keepers remained stationed on the outskirts of the city organized into quick-reaction teams prepared to transport firearms and other weapons to Washington to try to forcibly stop the legal transfer of power. presidential.

There are four other members of the Oath Keepers who have also been indicted for seditious conspiracy and will sit on the bench next month. The prosecution has also charged Enrique Tarrio, leader of another far-right group, the Proud Boys, with sedition.

Trump gave a rally near the White House that same January 6, 2021 in which he urged his vice president, Mike Pence, to subvert the electoral result and prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s victory. The followers who were at that rally and who heard the incendiary speech of the still president later went to the Capitol, jumped the police barriers and entered the headquarters of Congress by force. Trump has continued without admitting his defeat in the 2020 elections and a good part of the Republican Party has signed up for his denialist theories. Biden successfully turned the defense of democracy into one of the axes of his campaign in the legislative elections on November 8.

