The head of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman said that he sent a letter to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin with a request to provide his republic with a vaccine against COVID-19 “Sputnik V”, reports CNN Prima…

It is noted that Zeman is counting on an early supply of the drug.

“If I am correctly informed, then my request will be granted,” the Czech President emphasized.

He added that the vaccine will need to obtain certification from the European Medicines Agency.

According to the latest data, the number of cases of coronavirus in the Czech Republic has reached 1,227,595, and 20,194 people have become victims of the infection in the country. At the end of the week, the republic was in first place in the world in terms of the number of new infections per 1 million population.

Earlier it was reported that Guatemala became the 37th country in the world and the third state in Central America, where the use of the Sputnik V vaccine was approved.