The leader of the Canadian Greens responds to Trump’s annexation threat: “Maybe California wants to be our 11th province”

The deputy and leader of the Green Party of Canada, Elizabeth May, responded to the threats of the president-elect of the United States to annex Canada as “State number 51” with an ironic intervention that has gone viral in recent hours by turning the tables on Donald Trump’s arguments.

“I don’t want to belittle Mr. Trump, but on the other hand… Hey, Donald, we have a deal for you!” May began her response, who has led the Canadian environmental party for the second time since 2022 after a first stage between the years 2006 and 2019. “You think we want to be the 51st State, nah, but maybe California would want to be the eleventh province. What do you think?”, he proposes in an intervention shared by his party on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

May then cites some of the border states of her neighboring country and recalls that there is already a coal trading system between California and Quebec or that there are strong alliances between the West Coast and British Columbia. Even the representative remembers that there are numerous academic articles about the idea of Cascadiathe name proposed by activist movements seeking the independence of the Cascadia bioregion, which includes Oregon and Washington, belonging to the United States.

The Canadian representative even proposes to Trump that he hold a referendum on its citizens before detailing the “deal.” “This is what you will get: Free healthcare. Free universal healthcare. No more one-year-old children who are suddenly left off the public health insurance (Medicaid) list and their parents are in the news because they are trying to make a ‘gofundme’ to get their daughter a doctor,” he continues sarcastically, recalling a recent and notorious case of health exclusion in the United States.

May also remembers that in Canada they already have strict laws on firearms “like those that your Congress does not dare to approve because of the national gun lobby” and that therefore they have “the safest streets in the world.” According to the Global Peace Index, Canada was the 11th safest country on the planet in 2023, a ranking that contrasts with the United States, located in position 131.

The leader of the Greens, who takes the opportunity to remember that Canadian women have the right to abortion through the public health system, asks Trump to “think about it.” “You could get rid of all those states that always vote Democratic,” proposes Elizabeth May. “You know what else? We’d take Bernie Sanders off your hands: Proud new Canadian citizen of the great province of Vermont. Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine… we’d love to see you. Our maritime provinces already have deep ties and relationships,” in reference to the veteran Democratic senator, one of the most critical of the establishment US politician.

“Well, enough of the jokes. Honestly, President Trump, get the idea: Canada is a sovereign nation”, concludes the Canadian politician, who recognizes that they could always “do better”, but that they love their country, that “it is a nation” and that they do not aspire to be the 51st State.