The wild in Argentine soccer is naturalized. Only on the date of the Professional League last weekend, a Lanús sympathizer was shot to death in an internal fight within the club’s barra brava; the Vélez fans beat players from their team, blaming them for a defeat; the Police repressed with bullets Independiente supporters who were protesting after a classic against Boca; and the match between Central Córdoba and Atlético Tucumán was stopped for 30 minutes while fans of both teams attacked each other in the stands.

In this daily life of violence, the head of the Boca brava bar, Rafael Di Zeo, has just launched his candidacy for club president for the elections to be held at the end of the year. Some corners of the city of Buenos Aires and, especially, of the neighborhood of La Boca have been papered for several days with the posters that present its launch: “All against Rafa, Rafa against all”. The next votes in Boca appear so unique that they could lead to a fight between the head of the fans, the club’s greatest idol (Juan Román Riquelme, an artistic former player turned manager, current vice president) and a former president of Argentina who used the club as a political springboard: Mauricio Macri. For now, Macri delegated the candidacy of his space to a dolphin without charisma, Andrés Ibarra.

That Di Zeo win is unlikely, but it would not be the first time that the owners of the stands arrive at the offices. Between the 1980s and the 1990s, Raúl Gámez went through his metamorphosis from leader of the Vélez Sarsfield barra brava to –successful– president of the institution. Currently, one of the most populous teams in the Buenos Aires suburbs, Almirante Brown -of the second division- is led by Maximiliano Levy, former leader of the Boca fans.

Although when they appeared, also in the 1980s, the ultras were marginal characters, they have been a central part of the Argentine soccer system for some time now. They joined the Police to generate and distribute their formidable economic income, they forged close relationships with political parties of any ideology – they became the workforce for street graffiti, mobilizations or pressures – and they know which judges or prosecutors to turn to in case of issues. Their power within the clubs is even greater: they get to keep percentages of the economic rights of the footballers.

High profile

While many barras bravas prefer to remain anonymous while amassing real fortunes, Di Zeo has a much higher profile. After having been in prison between 2007 and 2011 for beating Chacarita fans, the leader of the 12the Boca bar, was again under judicial process in recent years for two causes: one for alleged cover-up in an extortion kidnapping and another for a double crime of Boca bravas bars in an internal fight.

A banner in support of Di Zeo outside the Bombonera, on July 10. Marcelo Endelli (Getty Images)

Last April, however, he was acquitted of both investigations and immediately, having no restrictions on going to the stadiums, he returned to the Bombonera after six years. The handling of the fans had never been lost. In mid-July, he launched his candidacy for president. “I would like to be the leader of Boca. If I could, I would participate in these elections. I am legally authorized to do so. I would love to help Boca from another side, I have been doing it for a long time from the stands ”, he led the way.

As usually happens around the barras bravas, whose actions take place in public view on game days but behind walls during the week, Di Zeo’s intentions are disconcerting, difficult to decode. Although as a celebrity he is usually required by other fans to take a photo, many other supporters do not stop looking at him as a reference to groups linked to crime and illegal activities. In the internal politics of the club, even, he is a outsider, to the point that his candidacy lacks a no less legal issue: he needs the signature and seal of one of the 12 authorized groups. “Which list is going to give Di Zeo his stamp so that his name appears along with the other 31 candidates on each ballot?” asks a connoisseur of the daily life of the club.

In this sense, the key date to know the real scope of this adventure of Raph It will be in October, when the General Inspection of Justice will standardize the lists. To get a place on a political platform in Boca, his next challenge already sounds impossible: defeat Riquelme and the candidate of former President Macri. Although Di Zeo would logically be accompanied by his fellow fans -and it is estimated that the bar has 1,000 members eligible to vote-, the great favorite to win the elections is the former number 10, an idol who in the blue and yellow portion of Argentina generates even more veneration than Diego Maradona.

However, Di Zeo’s candidacy is presented and it is not innocent or cheap: the posters posted in Buenos Aires cost a lot of money. The first speculations pointed to which of the two main spaces he favors. The one from Riquelme, who in his time as a player faced the bar but who in 2022, already a leader, thanked the “boys behind the goal” for “how they are behaving”? It sounds unlikely: the barras bravas are usually, historically, allies of the officialism. To the list of macrismo, then, that between Macri himself and other leaders governed the club from 1995 to 2019 and with Ibarra they will try to retake power? It doesn’t seem like it either.

In fact, after the release of Di Zeo, one of the pre-candidates for president of Argentina, Patricia Bullrich, pointed to the head of The 12. “A brava president of Boca? Is that what we want as a model for the country? When we were in government, he could never enter a stadium because we had a Secure Tribune,” said the former Security Minister, who next Sunday in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) of Together for Change will settle with the chief of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the macrismo party to succeed Alberto Fernández. “Looks like you forgot about the past,” Di Zeo returned, intriguing.

“Rafa aims to leave the board and focus on the club’s politics. With all the core of people accompanying him, it is likely that [dirigentes oficialistas y opositores] want to ally with him. This is a stage that finds him mature, calmer and less vehement, ”says his lawyer, Diego Storto. “He does not play for anyone, only for him and his family: it is a candidacy for the highest bidder”, they interpreted in the Bombonera. Di Zeo probably won’t become president, at least for now, but his political career in Boca has just begun, in a new chapter of the naturalization of Argentine soccer and the barras bravas.

