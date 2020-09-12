The chief of the group “Laskoviy Might”, producer Andrei Razin predicted world modifications in political life to the world since November. He wrote about this on his web page in Instagram…

Razin said that he “at all times predicts the reality.” Based on the producer, from November the world should face “massive shocks, starvation and human losses.” On the similar time, Razin believes, the reason for all this would be the chilly warfare between america and China.

Within the European financial system, the producer predicted stagnation and a rise in exterior debt and financial inequality as a result of tax will increase. Andrei Razin didn’t rule out the technological revolution. The local weather subject, “which is able to fear individuals increasingly, will even stay topical,” he mentioned.

In June, Andrei Razin known as half of Russian present enterprise stars alcoholics and drug addicts. He said that the police didn’t react in any strategy to this. Razin confused that such individuals ought to be held accountable, “no matter any political beliefs and titles.”