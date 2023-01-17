While in Strasbourg the European Parliament was debating how to improve its practices to regain public trust after the scandal of bribery to the European Parliament allegedly by Qatar and Morocco, the main defendant in the plot, the former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, agreed on Tuesday in Brussels to tell everything to the Belgian courts. As announced by the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Panzeri has signed a “repentance agreement” by which he agrees to reveal the secrets of the Qatargatethe plot that has shaken the European institutions, in exchange for a limited prison sentence.

Panzeri, considered the ringleader of the plot and president of the NGO Fight Against Impunity, which the investigation believes was used to channel the bribes, “has promised to make significant, revealing, candid, and comprehensive statements” about the Qatargatehighlights the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The news came out on the same day that Panzeri was to appear before a Belgian court to appeal the decision to keep him in pretrial detention for the scandal that broke out with a raid on December 9 in Brussels and that led to the arrest, in addition to the Italian, of the then vice-president of the European Parliament -there are 14-, the Greek Eva Kaili; of his partner and parliamentary assistant, Francesco Giorgi, and of Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, director of an Italian NGO linked to the plot for which it is suspected that countries such as Qatar and Morocco paid the alleged participants in exchange for promoting resolutions and policies in the Eurocámara in their favour, or to stop the refusals. The four are accused of corruption, money laundering and criminal organization, and remain in preventive detention for the moment.

Finally, Panzeri did not appear on Tuesday before the judge who was to review his situation, although his lawyer, Laurent Kennes, did, who avoided speaking to the press except to denounce, once again, the leaks of the investigation to the media, especially Belgians. Former Vice President Kaili is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday for a judge to decide whether she remains in prison, as she decreed in late December, or whether she can be released on probation.

Instead of appealing his arrest, Panzeri signed an agreement with the Belgian justice on Tuesday, whereby he undertakes to inform the investigators of the “modus operandi, the financial agreements with third States, the financial structure created, the beneficiaries of these structures and the involvement of people known or not yet known in the file,” says the Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, the court is willing to impose a firm but “limited” prison sentence on Panzeri, who will be confiscated all the property illegally acquired through the Qatargate. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, these amount to at least one million euros.

Laurent Kennes, lawyer for former Member of the European Parliament Pier Antonio Panzeri, speaks to the media before a court hearing, Tuesday, at the Palace of Justice in Brussels. Olivier Matthys (AP)

The Qatargate it has shaken the community institutions, which are trying to react hastily to a scandal that has damaged their image. This Tuesday, the Interior Commissioner, Ylva Johansson, has remarked that the Community Executive is finalizing a proposal to establish a common ethical body for all European institutions and is also advancing on a plan to try to unify the crime of corruption in the 27 Member States. “The courts and police must be given all the instruments to prosecute corruption”, she has stressed at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. She there she has indicated that the proposals presented by the president of the Eurocámara. to provide the institution with more transparency and avoid repeating cases such as that of Eva Kaili and former MEP Panzeri, they are not entirely sufficient. “They are a good start, but more needs to be done,” she said.

repentant law

This is the second time that an agreement of this type has been produced in the Belgian courts since the approval, in 2018, of the so-called “law of pentiti” (repentant in Italian, referring to the Italian law created to combat the mafia). On Monday, the plenary session of the European Parliament approved in its session in Strasbourg to start the process to strip the immunity of two other MEPs whom the Belgian justice wants to investigate regarding the scandal, the Italian Andrea Cozzolino and the Belgian Marc Tarabella; both from the group of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), like the rest of those involved in the plot.

the belgian newspaper Litter ensures that Panzeri has admitted that it paid more than 120,000 euros in cash to Tarabella, who has so far denied any involvement. The MEP has been, until he resigned due to the scandal, vice president of the delegation for the Arab countries and member of the Pegasus commission, which takes the case of government espionage with the controversial softwarewhich involves Morocco, which has been suspected of spying on members of the Spanish Government, among others.

Her name appears in the investigation files from the beginning of the plot: one day after the arrest of Panzeri, Kaili and the other defendants -from whom 1.5 million euros in cash were seized-, the president of the European Parliament , Roberta Metsola, had to urgently return to Brussels from her native Malta to validate the registration of Tarabella’s address, as required by Belgian law. In the house, however, according to the first information, no cash was found, unlike in the houses of the former MEP and the vice president of the MEP, quickly dismissed and whose successor must be chosen this Wednesday in Strasbourg.

The pressure around Panzeri had increased with the arrest, in Italy, of his wife and daughter, suspected of being involved in the bribery scheme. Precisely this Monday, a court in Brescia, in northern Italy, accepted the extradition to Belgium of Silvia Panzeri, the 38-year-old daughter of the former MEP, after giving the go-ahead in December for the transfer to Brussels of the detainee’s wife, Maria Colleoni, who has appealed the decision. Both have been under house arrest since December 10.

Before Panzeri, Francesco Giorgi had already admitted, during interrogations, to having participated in the bribery scheme, created around the former Italian socialist MEP and the NGO Fight Impunity that he founded as soon as he left his seat, in 2019, apparently to use it for screen for their illicit business with third countries.

