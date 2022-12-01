The leader of “I open” arrested. Operation of the Gdf: bankruptcy

Blaise I will passleader of the movement against the lockdown called “I open“, was arrested for bankruptcy fraudulent. The entrepreneur of the catering sector originally from Naples and residing in Castelfranco Emilia (Modena), ended up in handcuffs this morning following an operation from Finance Guard. The hypotheses of crime are: fraudulent bankruptcy, undue receipt of public funds e self laundering. Passaro had already been arrested because he was identified among the protagonists of the assault to the headquarters of the CGIL of Rome which took place in October of 2021.

The investigationcoordinated by the public prosecutor of Bologna and conducted by the yellow flames of Modena hypothesizes that the suspects (four others, in addition to Passaro), directors of a company declared bankrupt in September 2020have removed from the availability of the bankruptcy procedure the books, registers and other accounting entries required by the lawas well as distracted by social coffers beyond 660 thousand eurosmostly used for personal purposes, causing the collapse of the company and a bankruptcy liability of over 1.4 million of Euro: debts towards employees, tax authorities and suppliers.

