Manuel Padín. / Pablo Sánchez / aGM

“Now more than ever it is necessary to facilitate governance in the institutions and the agreements signed in 2019 give that guarantee,” explained the deputy mayor of the Cartagena City Council on behalf of Ciudadanos, Manuel Padín yesterday. Thus he supported the thesis defended by the dissident deputies of his party, Isabel Franco, Francisco Álvarez and Valle Miguélez, although he was against “the old policy of distributing armchairs and negotiating behind the back.” Despite founding in 2014 the Cartagena group, the first in the Region together with that of Molina de Segura, Padín was not included by the regional coordinator, Ana Martínez Vidal, in the leadership of the party in the region, named last year.