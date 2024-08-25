The leader of the group Korroziya Metalla Sergey Troitsky, known as Spider, has submitted documents to the election commission to run for the post of mayor of the Moscow region city of Khimki. This was reported on Sunday, August 25, by TASS.

According to Troitsky, he will run in the elections as an independent candidate. The application was accepted by the chairman and secretary of the territorial election commission. In the application, Pauk indicated the foundation for the promotion of musical development and patriotic education of youth called “Heavy Rock Corporation” as his place of work.

Troitsky, 58, is not running for office for the first time. He ran for the post of head of Khimki in 2012 and received 2.46% of the votes. He also registered for the mayoral elections in Zaprudnya, Zhukovsky and Novosibirsk.

The single voting day in Russia in 2024 will take place on Sunday, September 8. Elections at various levels of government are planned in 83 regions, including 20 direct elections of regional heads, and indirect elections will be held in three more subjects of the Russian Federation.

On August 23, a test vote of the electronic voting system was successfully conducted in Moscow before the elections.