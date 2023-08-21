Ciudadanos closed this Sunday the penultimate chapter in what has been a prolonged agony that had as its starting signal Albert Rivera’s veto of Pedro Sánchez after the general elections of April 2019. The liberal spokeswoman Patricia Guasp announced the resignation of her posts in training and his abandonment of politics.

Guasp was promoted to the leadership of the party thanks to the support of Inés Arrimadas in the primaries held last January. This renewal did not obtain the desired results. In the regional and municipal elections of 28-M, Ciudadanos was wiped off the map. The Liberals later opted not to appear in the general elections on July 23 due to the lack of funds to face the campaign and the zero expectations in the polls to achieve at least one seat.

“Unfortunately, we are living in a moment of significant democratic collapse in our country,” justified the former leader of Ciudadanos in a resignation letter that she published through social networks. The last decision of Ciudadanos with Guasp as spokesperson was to challenge last Friday before the Parliament the use of Catalan, Basque and Galician as co-official languages ​​in parliamentary debates on the grounds that “they are not official languages ​​of the country.”

Ciudadanos, a party in financial bankruptcy because it does not have public subsidies, is on the brink of disappearance.