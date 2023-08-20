He has lasted eight months at the helm of Ciudadanos. The national spokesperson and leader of CS, Patricia Guasp, has announced this Sunday that she is leaving politics to resume her professional activity as of September 1 and leaves the reins of training, as the leader herself has expressed through a statement. “It is a very difficult decision because there is no greater honor and responsibility than defending what you believe in, the political center, the progressive liberal principles and values ​​based on individual liberties and equal opportunities,” Guasp states in the text, spread on their social networks. The party did not contest the general elections on July 23 after suffering the umpteenth debacle at the regional polls on May 28, a decision supported by Guasp as part of the Executive led by Ciudadanos since last January, when it won the primaries internal CS in front of the then parliamentary deputy spokesman, Edmundo Bal.

With a list supported by the former president of Ciudadanos Inés Arrimadas, Guasp attended the primary process in a joint ticket with the formation’s MEP, Adrián Vázquez, current general secretary of Ciudadanos. “Thank you very much for your work, commitment and values. Good luck in your next professional stage ”, Vázquez has written about his partner on his Twitter. The leader is now the party’s highest authority after Guasp’s resignation, which opens the question about the future of CS, already weighed down by the dismal electoral results and not having presented a candidacy on 23-J, certifying his disappearance of the parliamentary arc of Congress.

The hitherto political spokesperson ran as a candidate for the Balearic Government on 28-M, but was left without a seat. “My maximum support to all public officials who continue to defend our liberal values ​​municipality by municipality, territory by territory. And, of course, I feel eternal pride for all those who, like me, have presented themselves under the acronym of CS in such difficult times to sow the defense of the Spanish liberal center project, ”adds Guasp in her farewell letter, advanced hours before by the Balearic newspaper Last minute. Until now, the spokesperson had a leave of absence from the PwC firm, a job to which she will return shortly and, although she ceases to hold office, she will continue as an affiliate of CS.

Ciudadanos did not get representation in any of the 12 autonomies that held elections on May 28 and plummeted from the 1,989,566 votes (8.73%) harvested in the 2019 local elections to 301,166 votes (1.35%) , ranking as seventh force. He kept only 392 councilors and was erased from all the provincial capitals, except Ciudad Real.

After the results of 23-J, and the possibility of electoral repetition in the event that the investiture of Pedro Sánchez or Alberto Núñez Feijóo fails to materialize, some party leaders have publicly proclaimed that Ciudadanos should attend if these second elections were held , such as Anna Grau, leader of the formation in Catalonia and spokesperson in the Parliament. In Guasp’s environment it was pointed out that the political spokesperson would have expressed her doubts about whether not having attended on 23-J had been an unwise decision. It was Adrián Vázquez and not Guasp who explained in a press conference that the formation was ruled out for the general elections. Of course, the MEP was surrounded during the appearance of the rest of the members of the Executive, including Guasp. On the other hand, CS leaders such as Edmundo Bal or Francisco Igeal harshly criticized the announcement and rebelled against the leadership.

Later, and despite the information blackout that the party has maintained since the Executive announced en bloc that it was not running in the general elections, Guasp has been very active on social networks criticizing both PSOE and PP. “Extremists and exclusive nationalists, it will never be the solution. Spain needs a transformative, reformist, liberal and progressive project that is defended from the political center, so that our democratic system stops dividing and collectivizing the Spanish, “continues Guasp in her statement. “I am firmly convinced that bipartisanship, supported by extremists and exclusive nationalists, will never be the solution. Spain needs a transformative, reformist, liberal and progressive project that is defended from the political center, so that our democratic system stops dividing and collectivizing the Spanish, ”she maintains.

Ciudadanos only maintains regional representation in the Courts of Castilla y León with the former vice president of the community Francisco Igea as sole attorney, in the Basque Parliament with the deputy José Manuel Gil and in the Catalan Parliament with six deputies, led by Anna Grau. To which are added five MEPs in Brussels. The training statutes, in its article 76.2, establish that “if for any supervening cause he ceases to function permanently, the National Committee, with the endorsement by a simple majority of the General Council, will convene within a maximum period of thirty days a primary process for the renewal of the position of Political Spokesperson. The entire electoral process will be subject to the conditions and guarantees established in the Primary Regulations”. Arrimadas and the former deputy mayor of Madrid Begoña Villacís have also abandoned politics after May 28.