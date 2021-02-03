The leader of the rock group “Alisa” Konstantin Kinchev collected more than four million rubles for his solo album “White noise” in one day. He announced a fundraiser on a crowdfunding platform Planeta.ru.

Kinchev launched the project on February 1, to date, the artist has collected 4 788 477 rubles.

“” Alice “for me, it just so happened – my life, my love and my responsibility to you, dear!” – noted Kinchev in a video message. However, he added that “solo” is somewhat different, in which the musician is “not connected with movement in anything.”

The release is scheduled for September 1st. The publication will be funded through crowdfunding; the solo album will not go on sale.

In February 2020, during the Chartova Dozen festival, the leader of the Alisa rock group Konstantin Kinchev supported the defendants in the case of the Network terrorist organization and dedicated the song Air to them. He sang the following words: “Black and red is my color, but, alas, it was not chosen by me. Someone very similar to the walls is crushing me. I continue to sing someone’s words, but who is playing me? “

The Alisa group was formed in 1983 in Leningrad. Since then, she has recorded over 20 albums. The author of many of the band’s songs is Konstantin Kinchev, who became the vocalist of Alisa in 1984. During its existence, about a dozen different musicians have changed in the group. Kinchev, together with the rest of Alice’s members, created such albums as Energy, Block of Hell, The Sixth Forester, Black Mark, Solntsevorot and others.