The leader of “Accident” Alexey Kortnev denied information about the concert in Moscow

Musician and leader of the rock band “Accident” Alexey Kortnev denied reports of the cancellation of the concert, which was allegedly supposed to take place on February 1 in Moscow, but was then cancelled, reports RIA News.

The performer said that there were no plans to perform in the capital. “There was not supposed to be any concert on February 1, and no one canceled anything. This is fake,” he emphasized.

Earlier it was reported about the cancellation of the concert of singer Lolita Milyavskaya in the town of Ramenskoye near Moscow. It was noted that the reason was her participation in the “naked party” of presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva.