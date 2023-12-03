Turkey announced the detention of the leader of the Russian organized crime group Shamil Amirov

One of the leaders of an organized crime group (OCG) allegedly operating in Russia, Shamil Amirov, was detained in Turkey. The head of the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ali Yerlikaya, clarified that the suspect was caught at his place of residence in the Istanbul province of Sariyer during the Kafes-15 operation.

Law enforcement agencies reported that Amirov was wanted by Interpol for “blue” ballot“and was accused of fraud and membership in the Russian group Thieves in Law (“Thieves in Law”).

Details about Amirov’s personality have been revealed

According to Turkish publications, Amirov is 45 years old and was born in Russia. It is alleged that before arriving in Turkey, he was also wanted for membership in an organized crime group and fraud in his homeland.

Congratulations to our police officers who carried out the operation brilliantly. We commit to cleansing our country of international and domestic organized crime organizations. We will catch their representatives one by one and bring everyone to justice

Ali Yerlikaya head of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs

The detention was connected with the case of business spouses from Turkey

According to some reports, Amirov was detained in connection with the high-profile case of a Turkish couple, millionaire bloggers Dilan and Engin Polat, who were arrested in early November on suspicion of money laundering, document forgery, tax evasion and organizing the supply of prohibited substances under type of cosmetic products.

It is known that the couple attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies with publications on social networks about their luxurious life – they showed off a gigantic house with gold furniture, jewelry with large diamonds, expensive cars, branded items and numerous trips around the world.

As a result, the police conducted massive checks in 15 companies owned by the spouses, ranging from the sale of cosmetics to the sale of aluminum. The property of bloggers and their relatives was confiscated.

Photo: Sadik Gulec / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Russian thieves in law have been repeatedly detained in Turkey

In June, thief in law, 56-year-old native of Grozny, Hussein Slepoy, who was expelled from Turkey, arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport. He said he spent four months in the country’s deportation prison. When asked whether he was a thief in law, he replied that he would use Article 51 of the Russian Constitution, which gives a citizen the right not to testify against himself.

Last March, Teimuraz Gogolashvili, better known as thief in law Tsiko, was detained at Istanbul airport with fake documents in someone else’s name. The 64-year-old Kutaisi crime boss was planning to fly to one of the European countries. However, he failed the document check. His further fate is currently unknown

In the spring of 2022, a series of meetings of thieves in law took place in Turkey, at which the initiative of 68-year-old Zakhary Kalashov, known in the criminal world as Shakro Molodoy, to forget old grievances and unite was discussed. The meetings took place in Antalya and Istanbul, where their participants, in the presence of neutral colleagues, confirmed their readiness to support Shakro’s call for peace without demand or apology.