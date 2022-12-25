Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al Ain ended the match in the 12th round of the ADNOC Professional League, with a positive draw against Al Wasl 1-1, achieving a “negative” record, the first since the 2013-2014 season, by not winning the third consecutive match in the league, to tie the “leader” in the last 3 Consecutive matches, which hindered the chances of competing at the top, for the defending champion, who has performed modestly in some matches during the season since its inception, and Al Ain tied with Sharjah and then with Bani Yas, and yesterday evening in front of Al Wasl, and before that it beat Khorfakkan.

And the six points that the “leader” missed caused him to stay away from the summit race, as those points were enough to crowd out Al-Ahly youth for the lead, if he succeeded in winning the last 3 matches, which raises his score to 25 points, but he settled for three consecutive draws, to stop at 19 points. In the seventh standings of the league, 6 points behind the lead.

It is expected that the technical staff will make changes to the team’s lineup during the league’s downtime due to the national team’s participation in the “Gulf 25”, as the football company will use that period to conclude contracts with the aim of strengthening the lines, and it is expected that the winter mercato will be exploited, with the aim of replacing one or two foreign players. At most, contracting with names capable of correcting the course during the second round, to make up for the differences with the leaders.

The coaching staff is counting on the second-round campaign to restore the team to its technical recovery, especially since the six points with the leaders, which are likely to rise, can be compensated, but on the condition that they do not lose any matches until the end of the season, and win over all direct competitors at the top.

Al-Ain had opened the scoring against Al-Wasl in the 8th minute, with a goal by Laba Kodjo, but it did not maintain the progress, nor did it reinforce with another goal, and its players competed in wasting opportunities, which enabled Al-Wasl to return and equalize, so that the match ended with a goal for each team.

He held the technical staff of Al Ain, led by Rebrov, responsible for the misfortune, after he expressed his complete satisfaction with the level presented by the players and the fighting spirit they were in, and the desire to win that was present, indicating that a tie with a large and stubborn team that possesses distinctive elements such as Al Wasl, is considered a positive point that will be Building on it, and correcting it during the downtime, in order to continue the journey with confidence to correct the path in the second round of the championship.

