Real Valladolid sleeps today leader until Almería and Eibar play tomorrow, but with an impressive streak of five wins in the last six games, Pacheta’s men climb to first place. It was the night of the first times in Zorrilla. First penalty in favor in 25 days, missed by Roque Mesa, the same one who later decided the match, the first time that the pucelanos are leaders and that they surpass Almería who two months ago took 12 points from them.

The first part was balanced. To the domain of the locals, the visitors presented their speed looking, above all, for the back of the pucelano sides. The asymmetry presented by the people from Valladolid with the entrance of Plano on the right, where he never was, condemned Luis Pérez’s climbs to failure. On the left, Nacho and Toni did create problems for the Sportinguista defence. And yet, the chances were few and without danger in this first half. Toni tried it from a distance, Weissman headed loosely at Mariño’s hands and a series of shots by Cristo, from outside the area, did not generate any danger. In the opposite goal, Gijón’s speed created problems for the Pucelanos. Villalba narrowly missed a good center from Kravets and Djuka, the Second Division player who shoots the most, tested Masip without success.

The pucelanos came out with one more march in the second half and accumulated chances of all colors, included the first penalty of the season for the locals that Roque Mesa missed. The canary, however, managed to make up for it with a great shot inside the area 17 minutes later. Before there was a pucelana soccer avalanche that originated eight occasions until scoring. Cristo fired again four times. He missed a one-on-one with Mariño, who had a great game, and the Galician goalkeeper still made a great save to avoid the first goal. The goalkeeper stopped the maximum penalty forced by a splendid Toni. The Pucelano team did not lower their arms, nor did Roque Mesa, who recovered from his mistake with a great goal that gave the victory to the Valladolid team. Open the can, because only Djuka tried the goal before, the locals slept the game without forgetting to look for the visiting goal. In the opposite goal, Aitor and Babin, after a corner, tried to equalize, but the little offensive loss left their score to zero.

Thus, Pucela is the leader and Sporting sees how its streak of its last eight games without losing is broken and it remains in the center of the table.