Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al Ain defeated its host, Al Dhafra 4-1, in the match that brought them together at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium, as part of the 15th round of the ADNOC Professional League.

Al Ain dominated the match from the start, bringing the team to point 28, in third place “temporarily”, while Al Dhafra’s balance stopped at point 7 in the 13th and penultimate place.

Eric Jurgens opened the scoring for Al Ain in the 5th minute, and after 140 seconds had passed, Thiago de Leonco equalized for Al Dhafra, reaching his second goal in the league competition this season.

With the second minute of stoppage time for the first half, Laba Kodjo scored Al Ain’s second goal from a penalty kick, to be the league’s top scorer with 17 goals.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored the third goal for the guests in the 47th minute, to reach his fifth goal in his last 5 matches in the ADNOC Professional League.

Moroccan Sofiane Rahimi strengthened Al Ain’s lead with the fourth goal in the 56th minute, after a missile shot from outside the penalty area.

With his goal today, Sufyan Rahimi became the only player to score for Al Ain from outside the penalty area, in the ADNOC Professional League this season, as the Moroccan player scored two goals for Al Ain in the league competition this season from outside the penalty area, the first came in front of Al Wahda and the second came against Al Dhafra in a match today.