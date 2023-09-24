Burnley (Reuters)

Captain Bruno Fernandes scored a wonderful goal from a direct shot, to lead Manchester United to a 1-0 victory against its host Burnley in the English Premier League, ending the losing streak in three previous matches in all competitions.

The Portuguese player turned Jonny Evans’ long pass past goalkeeper James Trafford with one touch before the end of the first half.

Evans’ goal was disallowed, but Burnley missed many opportunities and were unlucky to fall behind before the break.

United were more comfortable in the second half, with Burnley unable to create dangerous chances.

With this third win of the season, United rose to eighth place with nine points from six matches, compared to one point for Burnley from five matches, leaving them in last place.

After two successive league defeats against Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion, United lost to Bayern Munich, in a goal-filled match in the Champions League last Wednesday, to accumulate pressure on coach Erik ten Hag, but he needed the help of captain Fernandes, who showed off his skill, to restore “United.” » To the right path.

Evans, whose goal was ruled out from a header earlier for offside, after checking the video, passed a perfect ball behind the Burnley defence, and Fernandes did not let it fall to the ground, as he shot it brilliantly into the goal with his right foot.

It was a moment of euphoria for Evans, 35, who returned to the club on a one-year contract, and who played as a starter for United for the first time since 2015.

He told TNT: “In this team, if you do not win matches, you will be in the crosshairs. Some of the young players have not experienced that, but I hope to bring some calm to the team. We hope that this match will be a starting point for us.”

Ten Hag praised United’s fighting spirit, which was required to absorb strong and early pressure from Burnley.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who blamed himself for the loss to Bayern due to his lapses in midweek, saved a dangerous early shot from Zaki Amdouni. It seemed that Amdouni would score after Aaron Ramsey’s pass, but he hit the post. United were unlucky to score as Evans fell into the offside trap during the match. Sergio Reguilon’s cross is headed home.

But Fernandes settled the confrontation, putting smiles on the faces of the visiting fans.

Fernandez said, “We know that we were going through a difficult period, but we were aware of our ability to recover, and the performance was not the best, but we got the three points, and this is the most important thing.”

#Leader #ends #sorrows #devils