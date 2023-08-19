Moataz Al Shami (Al Ain)

Al Ain overcame its guest Bani Yas 3-2, in the confrontation that brought them together at the opening of the “ADNOC Professional League”, at Hazaa Bin Zayed Stadium, so that “Al-Zaeem” won the first 3 points, and ended the “Heavenly” knot that came strongly last season, and was the cause of Al Ain did not win the title, with a tie against Bani Yas back and forth.

Alejandro Romero Kaku scored for Al Ain in the 38th minute, and Kwame Aton scored a missile in the 49th minute, which is the sixth goal in his career in the professional league, while Hussein Abbas, Bani Yas defender, accidentally scored Al Ain’s third goal in the 64th minute, as the match became the third in a row. In the Professional League between the two teams, which witnesses a “self-goal” scored by one of the players of the two teams in his own goal, while the goals of Bani Yas, the Frenchman Youssef Nikitah, scored in the 23rd minute, and the “substitute” Ahmed Abu Namous scored in the 74th minute.

Al-Ain tightened its control over the course of the game almost throughout the two halves of the match, in exchange for a defensive performance from Bani Yas, who tried to block the roads to his goal, but the diversity of the “leader” attacks from depth and across the sides prevented the guests from succeeding in coming out with a positive result, despite their progress in the result first. And the owners of the land imposed their preference and scored a “triple”, with which the “leader” secured three precious points at the start of the journey.

The match witnessed the brilliance of the new foreigners in the ranks of the “leader”, especially Alejandro Caco, who opened the scoring, becoming the fourth Argentine player to score for Al Ain in the “Professional League”, after his compatriots Jose Sand, Ignacio Scocco and Guanca.