Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The AFC Competitions Administration has determined the classification of the clubs participating in the new “historic” version of the Champions League, which will start in mid-September next, and will continue until May 2024, after the Confederation modified the tournament dates, to start with the season time in the west of the continent, and not as usual, according to East dates.

The “leader” was dissolved in the fourth level, and 4 teams that qualify from the “preliminary” join him, which means that Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahly, if they qualify for the group stage, become with Al-Ain at the same level, to be distributed to the championship groups, during the draw that takes place in Kuala Lumpur on the 24th. Next August, after the end of the preliminary round, of which the third and final round will be held on the 22nd of the same month.

The first level included Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), Persepolis (Iran), Al-Sadd (Qatar), and Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan). In the third level, Al-Faisaly clubs “Jordan”, Esteghlal “Tajikistan”, the people of “Turkmenistan”, Mumbai City “India”, and a team to be determined later from Iraq.

On the other hand, the Al Ain mission departs on Friday evening to the foreign camp in Spain on a private plane, where the camp continues until July 29, and the mission includes the first and reserve teams “under 21 years”, in order to give sufficient opportunity to the technical staff led by Alfred Schroeder, to stand on The capabilities of all players and the talents available to him, and the most prominent of them will be used during the next season.

It is expected that, starting from Saturday, the intensification of physical training for all players will begin, as the gathering will be held in two periods, morning and evening, in Spain, provided that the tactical aspects will be gradually intensified, before entering the stage of friendly confrontations, which are of gradual technical level.

It is expected that Al Ain will play 6 friendly matches, with 4 friendlies in the Spanish foreign camp from 14 to 28 July, before the “leader” performs two friendlies after returning to the country, setting them for August 6 and 11.