Gerard Piqué Y Leo Messi they were born in 1987; Sergio Busquets, in 1988; Jordi Alba, in 1989. And Sergi Roberto, in 1992. Not counting, obviously, Ansu Fati (lit in 2002). Those are the youth players from Barça who started the match against Celta de Vigo this Thursday (0-3). It may be that none of the six sounded like a coach. But hit of his right boot on Wembley It’s universal. And it will always rumble. That is Koeman at Barça. And as he himself would say, “and nothing else.”

Koeman He is the first coach for it is not known when what admit that the situation economical of the club is “very, very, very, complicated” having less than a month in office. Koeman has been the first coach for it is not known when that qualifies that, being the best player in the history of the club, “Messi have to accompany the team evolution“Koeman, in short, is the first coach to recover the illusion of the Barça fans. Because he doesn’t just want to win, he wants to pound. He doesn’t just want to score, he wants to not fit. He not only wants to deliver, he wants the fans to get excited about his team. Koeman, above what it represents as a symbol, it is illusion. For the culé, Koeman is his ball against Pagliuca. It doesn’t want to represent more than that.

The facts are as follows. To Koeman, once convinced of arriving at BarçaIt has almost given him the same to have the best player in the world on his team. “Messi will find your space in the evolution of the team, “he said on August 24 very aware that the Argentine was going to announce that he wanted to leave. But Koeman had two cards. The first, that he left. Bad, because on the day of its presentation it simply defined Messi better than ever (“wins games”). But if he continued, he knew how to solve it. I had already warned him.

At this point, Messi, isolated from his bodyguard not involuntarily (Suárez and Vidal), has decided believe the speech from a coach who has recovered physically to Jordi Alba and Busquets, has the collaboration of a guy who has been silent for months but knows that the club is key to stability (Pique), he has recovered for the cause to a really good player that the normally good taste culé had not known how to taste (Coutinho) and has dropped the muzzle to Ansu. All about respect for the norm. All about the order of the boss, the Wembley sniper.

He Barça has won their two parties with a balance of seven goals for and zero against; Barça has known how to play with ten with a 4-4-1 basic in which the key, obviously, is not the positioning of the players but the will to push. Koeman has recovered the culture of effort that in Barça had been lost a long time ago. And Barça, indeed, is once again a team. Believe Koeman or not is a question of the wardrobe. But this dutch, with a shoe, he put back to a centennial club. It should be taken into account.