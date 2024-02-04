The lead singer of the Italian band Måneskin, who won Eurovision in 2021, Damiano David kissed American actress Dove Cameron on camera. Publishes the corresponding pictures Just Jared.

It is known that celebrities attended a gala concert of music producer Clive Davis in Beverly Hills. In the photographs posted, the 25-year-old vocalist appeared in a gray classic suit consisting of trousers and a vest. In addition, he wore a white long-sleeved shirt, a black tie and shoes.

At the same time, his 28-year-old companion came out in a long silhouette skirt in a deep red shade and a matching strapless corset. In addition, the star let down her long blonde hair and applied makeup in neutral colors.

At the same time, the performers posed for photographers, hugging and kissing each other on the lips.

In November 2022, Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber was suspected of having an affair with the lead singer of the band Måneskin. According to a witness who wished to remain anonymous, the celebrities were spotted kissing at a party at Dirty Mondays nightclub in Italy.