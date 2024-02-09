By

This Saturday the most anticipated LALIGA EA SPORTS duel takes place. real Madrid and Girona FC They face each other (Saturday, 6:30 p.m., DAZN) in the match that will decide the leadership. The whites, despite the agonizing draw against Atlético de Madrid, are two points ahead of the Catalan team and are on a streak: six wins out of the last seven possible in the league competition. They will face the team led by Míchel, the top scorer in the championship with 52 goals, four more than their rival.

LALIGA EA SPORTS has another great match this Sunday between two historical figures in professional football such as Sevilla FC and the Atlético de Madrid (6:30 p.m., DAZN), where the fight for relegation and European positions are at stake. Furthermore, the FC Barcelona, third placed, will try to close the gap with the lead, right now to eight points. They face (Sunday, 9pm, Movistar LALIGA TV) the Granada CFin the relegation zone. See also The night Castillo slept with Fujimori

In LALIGA HYPERMOTION, ELDERBI ASTURIANO stands out on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (LALIGA TV HYPERMOTION, Movistar Plus+) which measures the Real Sporting and Real Oviedo, a confrontation between teams that want to occupy the positions for the promotion playoffs. The spotlights also point to Raise you – CD Leganes on Friday at 8:30 p.m. (LALIGA TV HYPERMOTION, Movistar Vamos). The Madrid team, leader of the competition, wants to continue distancing itself from its immediate pursuer: SD Eibar, four points below.

Where to watch LALIGA matches

LALIGA EA SPORTS can be followed through the three payment operators Movistar Plus+, DAZN and Orange. Depending on the operators' choice for each day, it can be seen on LALIGA TV on Movistar Plus+ and DAZN LALIGA, which are the two official channels to follow the paid matches of the competition. In addition, an open match that is broadcast through GOL PLAY and that can also be seen on the operator of your choice (DAZN or Movistar Plus+). See also President Biden: “We will support Israel by all means against Hamas terrorists”

For its part, LALIGA HYPERMOTION can be followed through Movistar Plus+, DAZN, Orange, Amazon Prime Video, Vodafone, R. Galicia, MásMóvil, Guuk, Euskatel, Yoigo, Virgin Telco, Telecable, Netllar, Oceans, Hits, Populoos, Tivify, Embou, Finetwork, 7Play and Adamo.