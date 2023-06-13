The Centenary was a 24 Hours of Le Mans that started shortly after midnight. Almost nothing was understood before and someone was able to hide the cards a bit: between accidents, intermittent rain, slow zones and the safety car, we went a long way without ever “turning on” the race with a script that changed at every downpour of water.

It was an unpredictable race, to the point that Peugeot was also in the lead, then inevitably relegated to the role of supporting actors. But how much this challenge mattered was understood by seeing Carlos Tavares, great boss of Stellantis, take a screenshot of the standings monitor while the 9X8 was in the lead, so that it remained a sign of something that seemed impossible even to him.

The AF Corse Ferrari team celebrates its Centenary success at the 24th Le Mans Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

With cold tires, we witnessed constant blunders that made the progress of a 24 Hours indecipherable that has already entered the legend, without the need to go first from the news and then from history. Ferrari has accomplished a masterpiece, built with skill, organization and skill, but also with a pinch of cynicism. What in F1 you only see in Red Bull. Because the motto is simple: run to win, not to participate.

The Prancing Horse brand had been missing from the premier class of the Sarthe for 50 years and seeing two 499Ps sprinting in front of everyone on the starting grid was an appetizer of a lavish lunch: the photo of the start, with the reds preceding sixty other cars, perhaps could have been enough to resume that thread interrupted half a century ago. A sign of continuity between the prestigious past and a future to be written.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi enjoy their victory at Le Mans with the 499P Photo by: Andreas Beil

Dindo Capello, the last Italian driver to impose himself at Le Mans fifteen years ago, speaking with Motorsport.com had said: whoever will resume that winning path will arrive soon. Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi satisfied him right away, together with that red devil who is James Calado, an Englishman who almost became naturalized at the Cavallino court. Ferrari has silenced Toyota, big favourites. The Japanese arrived at the Sarthe marathon on the strength of three overwhelming successes in the first three races of the 2023 WEC in the Hypercar version.

As if the centenary edition of the 24 Hours could only become the sixth symphony played by the Japanese. Of course, the slap received in qualifying by Antonio Fuoco, on pole with the 499P #50, had already hurt, but it had only seemed like a lese-majeste provocation, given that Toyota was coming off a streak of five victories in a row. Critics commented: they won by themselves. And they have lost the habit of challenge and battle. And now that they have met their match, they have suddenly discovered that they are not unbeatable.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

It is possible, how is it possible that Toyota was out of breath due to the BoP who saddled it with 37 kg more before the Centenary race (Ferrari was saddled with 24 kg with a delta of 13 kg): but then one can answer to the “know-it-alls” that, perhaps, the first three races the Japanese won for that too.

Antonello Coletta celebrates his victory at Le Mans with the crew Pier Guidi, Giovinazzi and Calado Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

But the Le Mans lesson is another, much deeper and less visible. In the paddock was the president John Elkann, the managing director Benedetto Vigna, the commercial and marketing director, Enrico Galliera plus many other prominent figures from Maranello. It wasn’t an institutional presence, nor the desire to look for a stage where the reds could be successful, as opposed to the burning disappointments of F1.

We were in the French paddock and breathed a new, different air. A clear and strong message emerged. There are no two Ferraris, but there must be only one. We met Fred Vasseur, Charles Leclerc was there. The Monegasque didn’t stop by the crowds on the starting grid. Charles stayed all night (he was a guest in Antonio Fuoco’s motorhome, he was a great friend of him) and followed the race to the checkered flag, listening to the speeches on the radio as if he were a part of the game.

Charles Leclerc talks to Enrico Galliera, sales and marketing director of Ferrari Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

If the motivations after the Spanish GP could have dropped to zero, Leclerc at Le Mans was able to recharge the batteries of enthusiasm with a full immersion in the soul of the Prancing Horse. And the beneficial effects of Le Mans will also be spread this week in Canada. Not that a technical switch is possible, but we all know how important a rider who knows how to lead the team behind his enthusiasm.

But something has sprouted in France that could be more important: awareness, from the top of the brand to the very last mechanics, of what the power of the brand and its history can be.

Ferrari banner at Le Mans Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

At Le Mans we saw a Ferrari reclaiming its role as motorsport’s center of gravity. Antonello Coletta has put together a deadly team that knows how to make the most of Dallara’s experience in the field of prototypes (let’s not forget that in Varano de’ Melegari there is a certain Aldo Costa as technical director) and can rely on track management of AF Corse, a team that is a true “war machine”.

Amato Ferrari was perhaps the least surprised by the triumph at Le Mans, because the manager from Piacenza believed in victory even before leaving for France. The Cavallino team has put all its cards on the table: after the 24 Hours, it now also wants the WEC. Appetite comes with eating…

It is easy to detect that there is a red who wins and there is a red who loses. And it would be easy to say that they are two Ferraris that have nothing in common. But that’s not the case: Le Mans has charted a way forward, proving that it’s possible to beat the sacred monsters even if you’re the last to arrive.

Coletta’s team is mostly made up of Italians, a sign that ours too are capable of building competitive machines. It happens in the WEC, it happens in the product that always makes dream cars and dizzying numbers. It doesn’t happen in F1. Why? The answer isn’t easy, but while the 499P wrote another page of the legend, Grand Prix was also talked about at Le Mans.

John Elkann, CEO of Ferrari Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The Gestione Sportiva is no longer Mattia Binotto’s bunker, but the Reparto Corse is one with the rest. It was once the happy island, where everyone aspired to land with a certain amount of pride. Now it is rejected. It is no longer a popular destination. Yet we are persuaded that the Le Mans “sprout” that was seeded during the one-day race will also be able to flourish in F1.

Everyone breathed in the scent of victory deeply and returning to Maranello they will transfer home those emotions that gave meaning to #beingFerrari. Great bosses, pilots and managers have been infected by a beneficial enthusiasm that must also be transferred within GeS, perhaps fueling fresh ideas in those who have paid more attention to defending their own backyard than to nurturing courageous and innovative concepts.