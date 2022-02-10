LDPR chairman Vladimir Zhirinovsky will soon return to full-time work. This was told in the party, writes TASS.

According to the agency, the politician every day studies the press, working documents, and also gives instructions by phone. The Liberal Democratic Party expressed the hope that Zhirinovsky will return to active work in the near future. They noted that the information of media sources about the state of health of the party chairman is “significantly exaggerated, focused on a sensational effect.”

Earlier it became known that the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky was disconnected from the nasal cannula and connected to a ventilator. The doctors did not immediately connect the politician to the ventilator, as they feared that it would not be possible to remove it.