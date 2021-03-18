Milan were eliminated from the Europa League at the hands of Manchester United. The English donned their overalls at San Siro and achieved a well-deserved victory that got them into the quarterfinals.

The English goal was signed by Pogba, who in recent weeks had been much discussed in his team. The French took advantage of a series of serious errors of the milanista defense to finish punching the rival goal. The ball went through the band of Theo, who was not attentive to the first pass inside the area, where a defender must be more forceful.