Montenegro hosted the World Championship of Laziness for Russians, Ukrainians and Balkans

The idleness championship, in which representatives of Russia, Ukraine and several Balkan countries participated, ended in Montenegro. For the sake of victory, they lay down for almost two months, getting up only to go to the toilet. Only the most persistent quitters, who refused to get out of bed even for money, reached the finals.

The organizers wanted to laugh at stereotypes

The championship has been held in the ethnic village of Brezna for 11 years. According to the organizer of the competition, the owner of the ethnic village, Micho Blagojevich, they were started to refute the common stereotype about Montenegrins. In the Balkans they are traditionally considered slackers, and often they do not even try to argue with this. In Montenegro they say that if you suddenly want to work, you need to sit for a while and everything will pass.

Initially, competitors were prohibited from standing. In the first year, the winner lasted 36 hours and never went to the toilet. A year later, a new record was set – 52 hours. In 2021, the organizers relaxed the rules and allowed participants to go to the toilet once every eight hours. That time, 37-year-old Dubravka Aksic won, after lying for 117 hours, that is, almost five days.

According to the new rules, participants can go to the toilet three times per day, for which they are given 15 minutes. You can read or use smartphones and laptops in bed. In addition, the contestants can be visited by relatives or friends. But you can’t get up to greet them. Violators will be immediately disqualified.

Victory goes to the participant who lasted the longest. He is entitled to a symbolic prize – 1000 euros (105 thousand rubles).

Nobody believed that the competition would drag on

The championship opened on August 18. Initially, 21 people were imprisoned in Brezna, including representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia. The organizers told reporters that the Russian and Ukrainian participants got along well with each other.

The 2021 winner, Dubravka Aksic, decided to try her luck a second time. “We all feel great, no one has any health problems,” told she correspondent for Reuters. – They (organizers – approx. “Tapes.ru”) they indulge us in everything, and all we can do is lie down.”

One of the participants, 23-year-old Lidija Markovic, who works as a cosmetologist in Montenegro, spoke to the Serbian TV channel Prva Srpska Televizija about her daily routine. The girl managed to fit in a 15-minute toilet break for training.

We get up at eight o’clock and have a 15-minute break. I use my first break at 10am to take a shower. During the second at 18 o’clock I wash my hair. Then I go back and go to bed to dry my hair. I manage everything while lying down. I use the break after midnight for training. Lidiya Markovichworld champion in idleness

According to her, she did not expect the competition to drag on for long. Other participants said the same thing. 36-year-old Montenegrin Gordana Filipovic admitted that she came to Brezna because of the promised thousand euros. 23-year-old Montenegrin student Filip Knezevic said that he wanted to refute the words of his relatives. “They always say that you won’t achieve anything by lying down,” quotes his Sarajevo Times. “I signed up to prove them wrong.”

Two residents of Montenegro reached the final

By the end of September, only four participants remained in Brezna. Representatives of Russia and Ukraine dropped out of the competition long ago, Dubravka Aksic also gave up. The most persistent were three Montenegrins and one Serb.

One of them was Gordana Filipović, although, according to her, this caused her only losses and even if she won, a thousand euros would not recoup the lost salary. Both her and Lydia Markovich’s relatives visited her every day. Markovic claims that she was offered a thousand dollars to leave the championship. The girl refused and continued to lie there.

It’s not difficult at all. I haven’t rested yet and don’t plan to get up. I came here to relax and I really liked it Lidiya Markovichworld champion in idleness

By the 50th day, only two remained in Brezna – Lidia Markovic and Filip Knezevic. In the end, they agreed that they would get up at the same time, but in the end Philip decided to give the victory to the girl. So the official champion of 2023 in idleness became Lydia Markovich. She will also receive a prize.