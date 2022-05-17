Since its revelation Hogwarts Legacy It has been positioned as one of the most anticipated video games of recent times, that is due to the versatility that we are going to have in terms of exploration. And that has led to constant updates to it, just now the team of developers released their shield designs for each house.

It is through Twitter where we can see the representation, of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw, all with unique designs that fans of the franchise have come to love. They do not resemble those seen in movies, video games and other material. However, it is that touch of originality that makes us think of an alternate universe.

Designing iconic house badges for #HogwartsLegacy was no easy task! Which of our new house patches is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/XAsw3pc9et — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) May 13, 2022

For now, the information that has been given Hogwarts Legacy is quite limited, since the only glimpse is the presentation that was released in a State of Play Of the brand PlayStation. But as the end of the year approaches, it is evident that the information will have to flow continuously, especially since it will be released during the Christmas season of 2022.

It is worth mentioning that some important leakers in the industry have an intuition that it will be delayed, all to polish the most punctual aspects of the current development. In addition, another video game Warner Bros. Games already underway, Gotham Knightswhich released a new gameplay that divided to fans of the saga DC.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: avalanche