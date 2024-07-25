Maybe having indie productions managed by labels that have practically nothing independent about them is not a winning idea, considering that it can create a destructive paradox.

Among the thousands of layoffs seen between 2023 and 2024 we must also include almost all of Humble Games, with the studio that officially does not appear to have been closed but it is very close, considering that the alleged “internal restructuring” has practically eliminated all the active staff within the publisher. The label in question also falls within that pseudo-indie management that has found widespread ground in recent years but which, evidently, is now starting to show some obvious cracks, probably due to the paradox on which these companies are based: they are supposed to be based on independent, sustainable and small-scale productions but then they carry with them the expectations of AAA titles in some cases, causing a potentially lethal discrepancy that weighs on the shoulders of the developers. The speech given by Emilee Kieffer, one of the 36 fired en masse with the initiative reported in the last few hours, is emblematic of this trend: “The video game industry is volatile, it has been inundated with people who only want exponential growth at the expense of making great games with great teams”, she reported, meaning “great” in a qualitative sense, in this case. “Billionaires and CEOs are making record profits at the expense of the employees who create the products”, Kieffer added, and this applied to a label that should be specialized in indie games makes particularly little sense, given that this development sector should precisely repudiate the typical logic of the market and the spasmodic search for exponential growth.

Should indies go back to being totally indie? This is not the first time that we have seen an organization of this kind run into rather disastrous consequences: we recently saw something similar happen with Private DivisionTake-Two’s “indie” label. An image from Signalis, a gorgeous sci-fi survival horror game published by Humble Games Even in that case, the parent company does not want to talk about a total closure, but in the meantime internal teams such as Roll7 and Intercept Games have been dismantled and production has been largely blocked. The case has elements in common with that of Humble Games, given that in both cases they are labels that focus on small teams and smaller productions, but are in fact managed by large companies, in some cases considered majors such as Take-Two and Ziff Davies (IGN Entertainment). Another recent case is represented by Versus Evil, a publisher completely closed by tinyBuild, even if in this case the parent company cannot be considered a giant. What emerges is a difficult relationship between the organization of a large triple A publisher and the indie production style, which can obviously have disastrous consequences. However, we must also consider the other side of the coin: there have been many closures even among the indie teams that have remained totally independent, and the absorption into larger structures, between total acquisitions or the possibility of accessing a large-scale publishing structure, can give small studios a little extra room for maneuver and even more security, but the suspicion is that these advantages may only be temporaryif then the production management follows the triple A logic, with the search for unrealistic magic.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.